"Blue Bloods" — which wraps after 14 seasons on Dec. 13 — has apparently decided against ending quietly. In an episode recap of the series finale released Monday, CBS said "it’s all hands on deck for the Reagan family, as they race to stop deadly mayhem in the city when the gangs of New York unite together to demand amnesty for the release of their imprisoned members and those awaiting trial." Edward James Olmos ("Miami Vice") will also guest-star as a convict who confronts NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). The finale is entitled "End of Tour."

And here's the show description of the penultimate episode on Dec. 6, "Entitlement": "Eddie [Vanessa Ray] and Badillo [Ian Quinlan] try to help a man whose apartment has been taken over by a squatter who also happens to be Jamie’s [Will Estes] confidential informant. Also, Danny [Donnie Wahlberg] and Baez [Marisa Ramirez] investigate when a star student is found dead in her dormitory; Frank suspects the governor has an agenda when he comes to him with a proposal; and Erin [Bridget Moynahan] oversteps when she tries to play matchmaker for Anthony [Steve Schirripa]."

With these last two, "Blue Bloods" will end at 293 episodes, one of the longest runs in CBS history.

CBS had previously announced it would air "Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy," a one-hour retrospective this Friday at 9 p.m. on Ch. 2. The special — which a news press described as "as a love letter to the loyal fans who had dinner with the Reagan family every Friday night and upheld ‘Blue Bloods’ as one of the top series on television" — will include cast interviews as well as interviews with "recurring guests." The special also will include "a rare look" inside the Sunday dinner scene — which has been featured in all 293 episodes — and will "reveal new details about the first time the cast had family dinner during the pilot when they were strangers, and how that transformed the series into the global phenomenon it is today. Also, fans hear firsthand from the cast about what it is like filming on the streets of New York City and get a sneak peek at the emotional finale."