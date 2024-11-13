"Blue Bloods" will wrap its 14-year run on Dec. 13, CBS announced Wednesday. In addition, the network will air a series retrospective on Nov. 29 (WCBS/2 at 9 p.m.).

The special — which a press release described as "as a love letter to the loyal fans who had dinner with the Reagan family every Friday night and upheld 'Blue Bloods' as one of the top series on television" — will include cast interviews as well as interviews with "recurring guests." The special will also include "a rare look" inside the Sunday dinner scene — which has closed out all 293 episodes — and will "reveal new details about the first time the cast had family dinner during the pilot when they were strangers, and how that transformed the series into the global phenomenon it is today. Also, fans hear firsthand from the cast about what it is like filming on the streets of New York City and get a sneak peek at the emotional finale prior to the series send-off."

CBS announced last year that "Blue Bloods" would conclude its 14th season in two parts — the second concluding now — and has also since confirmed that it was exploring possible series spinoffs.