Bob Barker tributes set for CBS, Game Show Network 

Two networks each plan a tribute to the legendary TV game-show host Bob Barker, who died Saturday at age 99 after decadeslong runs on “Truth or Consequences” and “The Price Is Right.”

CBS said it will air the hourlong special “The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker” Thursday at 8 p.m., rerunning it on Labor Day in the game show’s regular 11 a.m. time slot. Comedian Drew Carey, Barker’s longtime successor on “The Price Is Right,” will host. CBS daytime programs executive Margot Wain said in a statement the special “will bring back great memories for generations of … fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment.” Included will be his debut on what was then “The New Price Is Right” in 1972, his final episode in 2007 prior to retiring, clips of him handling on-set mishaps, the renaming of the show’s soundstage to The Bob Barker Studio, and comedy star Adam Sandler reading his poem “Ode to Bob Barker” on a 2007 special celebrating Barker’s 50th year in television.

Additionally, the Game Show Network announced that Saturday at 9 a.m. it will air an eight-hour marathon of “Match Game” episodes featuring Barker as one of that show’s recurring panelists in the 1970s.