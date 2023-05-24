'Brady Bunch' home for sale for $5.5 million

Here’s the story — of the house of Brady.

The Southern California home whose exterior became a television icon as that of “The Brady Bunch” house went on sale Wednesday for $5.5 million, following owner HGTV’s gut renovation for a reality show recreating the Bradys’ layout and décor.

“Once in a lifetime opportunity to own one of the most iconic single-family residences in the world,” reads the listing for real estate agent Danny Brown of Compass. “Meticulously rebuilt and designed to replicate the set of the home from the beloved 1970s sitcom ‘The Brady Bunch.’ ”

HGTV in 2018 had bought the home at 11222 Dilling St. in either Studio City or North Hollywood — real estate sources differ — for the series “A Very Brady Renovation” that aired the following year. The actors who had played the Brady children in the 1969-74 ABC sitcom — Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) — starred alongside the network’s Jonathan and Drew Scott ("Property Brothers"), Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine ("Good Bones"), siblings Leanne and Steve Ford ("Restored by the Fords"), Jasmine Roth ("Hidden Potential" and "HELP! I Wrecked My House") and Garden City's Lara Spencer ("Flea Market Flip").

“HGTV invested $1.9 million and added 2,000 square feet to the property’s original footprint, including a full second story,” the network says on its website, on which appear nearly 300 photos of the renovation process and the completed home. Features include “the iconic floating staircase, the burnt-orange and avocado-green kitchen, the kids' Jack-n-Jill bathroom and a backyard with a swing set, teeter totter and Tiger’s doghouse.” The now 5,140-square-foot home sits on a 12,573-square-foot lot with citrus trees.

Showings are by appointment only, the Compass listing advises. “All buyers must provide proof of funds prior to confirming showing. There will be no broker caravan or public open houses and no previews allowed. Photos and videos and/or social media posting are prohibited. 24 hour security guards are on site. … Intellectual property rights are not included in the sale.”

HGTV said a portion of the sale proceeds will be donated to the charity No Kid Hungry’s initiative Turn Up! Fight Hunger, which helps American children living with food insecurity.

None of the Brady former child-actors has commented publicly on the sale.

The house had hit the market in July 2018 with an asking price of $1.885 million and a final sale of $3,500,000, according to public records. Designed and built circa 1959 by Luther B. Carson, the house was sold by his widow, Louise Weddington Carson, in 1973 to Violet and George McCallister for $61,000. Following the deaths of both McCallisters, it went to the couple's children.