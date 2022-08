On the same night that it won the Emmy for best drama, AMC's "Breaking Bad, attracted a series-best 6.6 million viewers with its penultimate episode, Entertainment Weekly reports. Series star Bryan Cranston did not win an Emmy Sunday night for best actor in a drama, but Anna Gunn, who plays Walter White's wife, Skyler, took home the trophy for best supporting actress in a drama. The show's 75-minute series finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m.