'Succession's' Brian Cox: Logan Roy's death came too soon in final season

Ahead of Sunday's series finale of the HBO financial-dynasty drama “Succession,” star Brian Cox says the death of his indelible character, media mogul Logan Roy, in the season’s third episode came too soon.

In a BBC News interview posted Wednesday, the Scottish actor, who turns 77 next week, said “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong “decided to make Logan die, I think ultimately too early. … It was a great scene," Cox conceded, " but "I didn't watch it,” because “my own death will come soon enough.”

Regardless, “I just thought, 'Wow', you know, he did it brilliantly. It was a brilliant scene, the whole act.”

Some fans, he maintained, had told him, " ‘No, I'm not going to watch anymore. You've gone, I'm not watching.’ Which I think is unfortunate and unnecessary because the show is about the succession. So you need to see what's happening in the wake of his demise. But, you know, I'm not the writer.” He did not share his concerns with Armstrong. “There's no point going down that road, especially with somebody like Jesse, because he's already made a plan."

Now in its fourth and final season, the two-time Emmy Award-winning Outstanding Drama Series follows ruthless billionaire Roy and the machinations of his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) as they scramble to be named his successor at the world's largest media and entertainment company.

In the April 9 episode, “Connor’s Wedding,” Roy — whose near-fatal stroke opened the series in 2018, and whose health remained an issue throughout — suffered a heart attack while flying in his private jet with his executive team.

His right-hand man, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), phones Roman to explain something “very, very bad” happened to Roy. “He was short of breath and he went into the bathroom” where concerned staffers found him “nonresponsive.” Airplane staff are shown doing chest compressions as Roy lies on the cabin floor. The plane returns to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, where Shiv tells gathered reporters that Roy is dead.

“It was bold of Jesse,” says Cox. "And that's where Jesse's great. I mean, he's a genius. There's no question he's a writing genius."