'Jeopardy!' champ responds to 'Hitler mustache' comments

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings earlier this week complimented contestant Brian Henegar on his Alex Trebek-like mustache, but folks on Twitter likened his facial hair to that of a different person and Henegar isn't happy about it.

Following his initial appearance Tuesday on the TV game show, some Twitter users compared Henegar's mustache to that of Adolf Hitler, which then prompted the current three-day champ to leave the social-media platform.

"Right now I’m feeling every emotion under the sun reliving my Jeopardy! appearance. And I’m seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on my looks … So I’m going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon," Henegar, a guest services agent from LaFollette, Tennessee, tweeted on Tuesday.

Henegar's exit from Twitter was short-lived: On Wednesday he returned and posted the following: "So … I’m back on Twitter for the time being at least … I wanna say that seeing these really hurtful comments by some very jerky people made me lose all faith in humanity. Seeing all of your positive replies, restored it, and then some. Thank u all and god bless you. #Jeopardy"

In a separate tweet on Wednesday, Henegar announced his plans for a portion of his winnings. "And second, to all of you jerkolas you thought comparing my appearance to one of the most evil dictators, who ever lived was the height of comedy, when I get my Jeopardy winnings, I will be making a donation to the Anti-Defamation League."

After his third victory on Thursday, Henegar has amassed $68,202.