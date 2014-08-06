British version of 'The X Factor' to air in the U.S.

"The X Factor" -- which bombed on Fox, but has certainly not bombed in the United Kingdom, where it remains something of a hit -- has returned!

Or has sort of returned.

Mark Cuban's AXS TV has agreed to air the new season of the British version, or per the press release earlier today, "...beginning Sunday, August 31. AXS TV is the official U.S. broadcast home for the upcoming eleventh season, featuring the much-anticipated return of Cowell to the judging panel."

And no: AXS is not on Optimum, but it is on DirecTV, Dish and AT&T U-verse...

Now that we've settled that...a clip? Sure, why not. Here's Dan Rather in "The Big Interview" talking to the One the Only the Simon, for an edition that'll air Aug. 25 at 8...