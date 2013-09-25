Bryan Cranston returns to 'How I Met Your Mother'

CBS says "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston is coming back to "How I Met Your Mother," The Associated Press reports. Cranston will reprise his role as Hammond Druthers, who was Ted's old boss until he had a meltdown, the network said Wednesday. Ted is played by series star Josh Radnor. It's a real change of pace for Cranston, who plays teacher-turned-meth maker Walter White on AMC's "Breaking Bad." The series, which won a best drama Emmy Award last weekend, airs its season finale on Sunday.