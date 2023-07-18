Hollywood strike: CBS fall schedule includes 'Blue Bloods' reruns, 'Yellowstone'

With the actors union SAG-AFTRA joining the Writers Guild of America strike against Hollywood producers, CBS on Monday announced a fall schedule heavy on reality-TV and game shows, on which writers generally are nonunion; reruns of cable, streaming and overseas series making their American broadcast debuts; and fan-favorite reruns of “Blue Bloods.”

The police-family drama is scheduled to air “fan-favorite episodes … from throughout 13 seasons,” the network said in a news release. A CBS representative told Newsday on Tuesday that the network was still determining how episodes would be chosen. Starring Tom Selleck as a second-generation NYPD commissioner with strong ties to family on the force and in the district attorney’s office, the series was greenlit for a 14th season before the strike began.

“Yellowstone,” the Paramount Network basic-cable hit starring Kevin Costner as patriarch of a rich and politically powerful family of ranchers in the modern American West, will make its broadcast premiere on Sundays starting from the beginning of season one.

CBS also will import the original U.K. series “Ghosts” on which the American version is based.

Coming from CBS’ sister streaming platform Paramount+ is the documentary series “FBI True” and the David Boreanaz military drama “SEAL Team,” which moved from CBS to streaming after the first four episodes of season five. The entire season five will air this fall, including the 10 episodes seen only on Paramount+.

Also set are game shows and competition series including “The Price Is Right at Night”; “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime”; the new “Lotería Loca,” hosted by Jaime Camil and based on the traditional Latino game of chance, Lotería; and “Raid the Cage,” in which two teams of two grab prizes from a cage under a time limit.

Returning in reality TV are “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race,” with 90-minute episodes on Wednesdays, and the summer series “Big Brother” and “The Challenge USA” extending into fall. The new “Buddy Games,” hosted by Josh Duhamel, finds six teams of four friends who had met at various stages of their lives and now compete in physical and mental challenges while bunking together in a lake house.