CBS fall premiere dates

By Verne Gay

CBS has announced fall premiere dates. The full  list: 

Thursday, Sept. 11

7:30-8:25 p.m. "Thursday Night Football Pre-Game Show"

8:25 p.m. "NFL Thursday Night Football" (Pittsburgh @ Baltimore) 

Sunday, Sept. 21

7-8 p.m. "60 Minutes" (47th season premiere)

8-9 p.m. "Madam Secretary" (series debut)

9-10 p.m. "The Good Wife" (6th season premiere)

Monday, Sept. 22

8-8:30 p.m. "The Big Bang Theory" (8th season premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. "The Big Bang Theory" (new episode)

9-10 PM "Scorpion" (series debut)

10-11 p.m. "Under the Dome" (season finale)

Tuesday, Sept. 23

8-9 p.m. "NCIS" (12th season premiere)

9-10 p.m. "NCIS: New Orleans" (series debut)

10-11 p.m. "Person of Interest" (4th season premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 24

8-9 p.m. "Survivor" (29th edition premiere)

9-11 p.m. "Extant" (two-hour season finale)

Friday, Sept. 26

8-9 p.m. "The Amazing Race" (25th edition premiere)

9-10 p.m. "Hawaii Five-O" (5th season premiere)

10-11 p.m. "Blue Bloods" (5th season premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 27

10-11 p.m. "48 Hours" (27th season premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 28

10-11 p.m."CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (15th season premiere)

Monday, Sept. 29

8:30-9 p.m. "Mom" (2nd season premiere)

10-11 p.m. "NCIS: Los Angeles" (6th season premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 1

9-10 p.m. "Criminal Minds" (10th season premiere)

10-11 p.m. "Stalker" (series debut)

Monday, Oct. 27

8-8:30 p.m. "2 Broke Girls" (4th season premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 30

8-8:30 p.m. "The Big Bang Theory" (regular time period premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. "The Millers" (2nd season premiere)

9-9:30 p.m. "Two and a Half Men" (12th season premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. "The McCarthy's" (series debut)

10-11 p.m. "Elementary" (3rd season premiere)

