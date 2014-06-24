CBS fall premiere dates
CBS has announced fall premiere dates. The full list:
Thursday, Sept. 11
7:30-8:25 p.m. "Thursday Night Football Pre-Game Show"
8:25 p.m. "NFL Thursday Night Football" (Pittsburgh @ Baltimore)
Sunday, Sept. 21
7-8 p.m. "60 Minutes" (47th season premiere)
8-9 p.m. "Madam Secretary" (series debut)
9-10 p.m. "The Good Wife" (6th season premiere)
Monday, Sept. 22
8-8:30 p.m. "The Big Bang Theory" (8th season premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. "The Big Bang Theory" (new episode)
9-10 PM "Scorpion" (series debut)
10-11 p.m. "Under the Dome" (season finale)
Tuesday, Sept. 23
8-9 p.m. "NCIS" (12th season premiere)
9-10 p.m. "NCIS: New Orleans" (series debut)
10-11 p.m. "Person of Interest" (4th season premiere)
Wednesday, Sept. 24
8-9 p.m. "Survivor" (29th edition premiere)
9-11 p.m. "Extant" (two-hour season finale)
Friday, Sept. 26
8-9 p.m. "The Amazing Race" (25th edition premiere)
9-10 p.m. "Hawaii Five-O" (5th season premiere)
10-11 p.m. "Blue Bloods" (5th season premiere)
Saturday, Sept. 27
10-11 p.m. "48 Hours" (27th season premiere)
Sunday, Sept. 28
10-11 p.m."CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (15th season premiere)
Monday, Sept. 29
8:30-9 p.m. "Mom" (2nd season premiere)
10-11 p.m. "NCIS: Los Angeles" (6th season premiere)
Wednesday, Oct. 1
9-10 p.m. "Criminal Minds" (10th season premiere)
10-11 p.m. "Stalker" (series debut)
Monday, Oct. 27
8-8:30 p.m. "2 Broke Girls" (4th season premiere)
Thursday, Oct. 30
8-8:30 p.m. "The Big Bang Theory" (regular time period premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. "The Millers" (2nd season premiere)
9-9:30 p.m. "Two and a Half Men" (12th season premiere)
9:30-10 p.m. "The McCarthy's" (series debut)
10-11 p.m. "Elementary" (3rd season premiere)