Billy Joel lyrics stump 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' contestants 

It wasn't a matter of you may be wrong but you may be right during a category about Billy Joel on Wednesday night's "Celebrity Jeopardy!" It was more a question of "Who knows?"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm's" Susie Essman, comic Blake Anderson and "A Black Lady Sketch Show" star Robin Thede were clearly not in a "Piano Man" state of mind when they failed to come up with responses to four of the five clues in the category "The Song Title Completes the Lyric (Billy Joel Edition)."

As the only remaining category near the end of the Single Jeopardy! round, or as host Ken Jennings put it, "Saved the best for last," things started off well enough with the $100 clue: "And it seems such a waste of time, if that's what it's all about, Mama if that's movin' up then I'm … " with Anderson responding "What is 'I'm Moving Out'?" [The actual title is 'Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)'.]

But oh, Mama, the $500 clue "Now here you are with your faith & your Peter Pan advice, you have no scars on your face & you cannot handle ..." turned out to be too much for the contestants.

"Oh, I wanna guess but I'm not going to" Anderson said before Jennings said "What is 'Pressure'?"

For the longest time, there was silence after Jennings read the $400 clue "Fool them all but baby I can tell, you're no stranger to the street, don't ask for favors, don't talk to strangers ..." After Jennings said the correct response was, "What is 'Don't Ask Me Why?," he commented "On the plus side, we're learning a lot about the Billy Joel songbook."

The $300 clue "Next phase, new wave, dance craze, anyways" was also met with blank stares, prompting Anderson to say "I'm so sorry, Billy Joel."

After revealing that the lyric was from "It's Still Rock 'n' Roll to Me," Jennings joked "The ratings are plummeting in Long Island right now."

The final clue for $200 "I'd rather laugh with the sinners than cry with the saints, the sinners are much more fun ... you know that ..." couldn't come soon enough. After Jennings said it was from "Only the Good Die Young," Anderson said "Oh, it's a great track."

"There you go," Jennings replied, "Retroactive appreciation for Billy Joel."

There was no word on whether Joel watched the show or not.