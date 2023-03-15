Charity Lawson to be next 'Bachelorette'

Charity Lawson, who became one of the four finalists in the current Zach Shallcross season of the dating competition "The Bachelor," will star in ABC's upcoming 20th season of “The Bachelorette.”

Series host Jesse Palmer made the announcement Tuesday night on the "Women Tell All" episode of "The Bachelor" that traditionally precedes the season finale.

Shallcross sent Lawson home at the end of Monday's episode after meeting her family in Georgia.

Lawson, 27, obtained a master's of education degree in clinical mental-health counseling from Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama, in 2022, and went on to an internship with the same town's Tri-County Child Advocacy Center. She previously earned a bachelor's degree in rehabilitation and disability from the same university.

According to ABC, "Lawson is searching for a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is. With parents who have been married over 47 years, Lawson has been instilled with the confidence of knowing what she deserves and is eager to find a lasting love matching their example."