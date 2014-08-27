Chelsea Handler sings goodbye, with a little help from her friends

Yup, it's time to move on for Chelsea Handler, who wants to drink and get her groove on --- or words to that effect.

The late night E! talk show host -- seven years vintage! -- wrapped her run Tuesday night with the help of 30, maybe more, celebrities who visited for a one-hour special edition to tell her why this was in fact so special, or not.

But it all wrapped with this: A group "We are the World" sing-along.

This is how it wrapped, and now you too can say you were there to experience a little bit of late night TV history.