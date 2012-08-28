Chenoweth to co-host 'Anderson Live'

Kristin Chenoweth, who left her recurring role on "The Good Wife" after sustaining a head injury on the set of the CBS show last month, will make her first post-injury appearance as a co-host of the syndicated talk show "Anderson Live."

The Emmy and Tony Award-winner is to be the first of Anderson Cooper's co-hosts when season two premieres Sept. 10 on CBS, the show website said Monday.

"I'm very excited," Cooper, 45, tweeted Monday. "@KChenoweth will be my first co-host . . . We have a lot to discuss!"

Chenoweth, who tweeted Sunday she was "well on my way" to a full recovery, co-hosted twice last season. The star, 44, sustained head injuries July 11 on the Brooklyn set of "The Good Wife" when a piece of lighting equipment fell on her. She was hospitalized, and released the next day. Chenoweth had a recurring role as a political reporter on the show.

Goldie Hawn, Kelly Osbourne, Cyndi Lauper, Howie Mandel, Erin Andrews, D.L. Hughley and Kellie Pickler will be upcoming co-hosts.