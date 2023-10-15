Reality Check

CONSOLIDATED GAINES

Married home-renovation stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, who leveraged their old HGTV hit "Fixer Upper” to create the sister cable network Magnolia and several related enterprises, launched a podcast network Wednesday.

The Texas-based duo’s Blind Nil Media company has teamed with The Roost Podcast Network, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, to form Blind Nil Audio, designed to air “stories that elevate, voices to celebrate,” according to a news release. Already running are the new “50 Fires: A Conversation of Money and Meaning,” with host Carl Richards, and the picked-up series “This Morning Walk,” in which hosts Libby DeLana and Alex Elle extol the power of perambulation.

“We believe in the power of storytelling and are excited to explore new formats with this platform,” the Gaineses said in a statement, adding they hope “to see what new voices and stories there are to share with the world.”

Blind Nil’s TV programming includes Magnolia’s “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” “First Time Fixer” and “Handcrafted Hotels.”

THE DAUGHTER ALSO RISES

Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay, 21, daughter of celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay and cookbook author Tana Ramsay, will join the upcoming ninth season of Fox’s “MasterChef Junior” as a judge, alongside her father and returning judges Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz. The network gave no premiere date.

FINALE

With Cassidy Clark and Josh Martinez out, four men and four women remain for the season 2 finale of “The Challenge: USA,” Thursday at 10 p.m. on CBS.

PREMIERES

BET brings to basic cable the second season of its BET+ streaming show “College Hill: Celebrity Edition,” Tuesday night at 10, with R&B singer Ray J (né William Ray Norwood Jr., brother of singer Brandy), reality-TV star Tiffany “New York” Pollard, former Knicks and Nets player and season 30 “Dancing with the Stars” champ Iman Shumpert and others living together and attending classes at Alabama State University … Wednesday, season 16 of “Married at First Sight,” set in Denver, fills up the night on Lifetime from 8 to 11:06 p.m. … Early Friday on the streamer Netflix, the new “Surviving Paradise” pits contestants against each other and a harsh jungle in the hopes of getting elevated to a nearby luxury villa … and Sunday at 10 p.m., in the tradition of “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” ABC introduces “The Great Halloween Fright Fight,” as families nationwide compete to put on the best spooky All Hallows' Eve display.

RECAPS

The series premiere of E!’s “House of Villains” ended on a cliffhanger … Uniondale’s Donya Taylor narrowly avoided elimination on “Hell’s Kitchen,” with Claudia Diawara not so fortunate … Three more celebrities quit the self-elimination competition “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”: reality-TV star Savannah Chrisley, actor Brian Austin Green and former NBA star Robert Horry … “The Golden Bachelor” saw Joan Vassos leave due to a family issue, while bachelor Gerry Turner sent home Edith Aguirre and Christine Kempton … Sabiyah Broderick was voted off “Survivor” … Model-actor Tyson Beckford and ballroom pro Jenna Johnson are no longer “Dancing with the Stars” … “The Amazing Race” had no eliminations … Neither did “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” although Dallas De Vil aka Lucas de Oliveira Santos is off “Drag Race Brasil” and Adriana Picasso aka Adrian Barcelay is the first queen to exit “Drag Race Italia” … “Big Brother” evicted Cameron Harding … and Mandi Del Toro gave up the ghost on “Halloween Baking Championship.”