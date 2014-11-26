Christmas shows: Old, new and musical

ANIMATED SPECIALS

Biggies include "A Charlie Brown Christmas" (Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., ABC/7), following the premiere of "Toy Story That Time Forgot" (Tuesday at 8 p.m., ABC/7). Also premiering: book-based "How Murray Saved Christmas" (Friday at 8 p.m., NBC/4). Perennials: "The Flight Before Christmas" and "The Story of Santa Claus" (Saturday night at 8 and 9 p.m., CBS/2), plus "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" (Monday at 8 p.m., CW/11).

NEW MOVIES

"Christmas Under Wraps" (Saturday night at 8, Hallmark) sends Candace Cameron-Bure to Alaska. Hallmark Hall of Fame's "One Christmas Eve" (tomorrow at 8 p.m., Hallmark) puts Anne Heche's divorced mom through holiday mishaps. In "A Christmas Mystery" (Sunday at 9 p.m., Ion/31), Esme Bianco digs into family secrets.

NEW EPISODES

Stan has his "It's a Wonderful Life" moment on "American Dad" (Monday at 9 p.m., TBS). Rayna does a holiday special in "Nashville" (Wednesday at 10 p.m., ABC/7). Christmas dinner creates family pressures on "Girl Meets World" (Friday at 8 p.m., Disney).

VINTAGE FLASHBACKS

"Saturday Night Live Christmas" (Wednesday 9-11 p.m., NBC/4) collects memorable holiday sketches. "A Very Brady Christmas" (Wednesday night at midnight, ABC Family) brings back the bunch for 1988 reunion movie.

MUSIC EVENTS

Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town and Idina Menzel are among the acts in "CMA Country Christmas" (Monday 8-10 p.m., ABC/7). Lady Gaga/Tony Bennett, Cyndi Lauper and Trisha Yearwood are part of "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" (Wednesday: local from 7 p.m., network joins at 8 p.m., NBC/4). LL Cool J hosts "A Very Grammy Christmas" (Friday at 9 p.m., CBS/2), with Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Mary J. Blige, Tim McGraw and Pharrell Williams.

APPAREL

Who can resist an ugly sweater party on "The Chew" (Friday at 1 p.m., ABC/7)?