CNN shakeup: 'Dirty Jobs' host, Mike Rowe, joins; 9 p.m. interview series dropped

In one of the most dramatic overhauls of CNN's primetime in recent memory, the network today announced that it will drop the long-running 9 p.m. interview series - made famous for so many years by Larry King, and more recently hosted by Piers Morgan.

In lieu of interviews, Mike Rowe - the host of Discovery's "Dirty Jobs" will join, as part of a new 9 p.m. lineup that will also include John Walsh and Lisa Ling. Rowe's new show is called "Somebody's Gotta Do It" - one of those series that spotlight people who have a passion, talent, compulsion,...

And no, this is not "news" in the traditional sense of the word certainly...

Here's the core part of the announcement from CNN. (See below)..But the watchwords are "original series" - those have done well for CNN, which continues to struggle when "breaking news" fails to "break..."

Meanwhile, the network will add a new 10 p.m. program to the mix.

To say this is historic is not quite an overstatement - the 9 p.m. "Live" program has been a core part of the entire cable news spectrum for decades. But clearly CNN chief Jeff Zucker discovered what others before have - that finding someone who can actually do this sort of show and draw huge audiences is exceedingly difficult and costly. Jay Leno was rumored as a potential Morgan replacement - but he made clear he had no interest in returning to a regular TV berth. Many other names have been floated, but a "killer app" personality so to speak remained illlusive.

Now it's up to gravel-voiced Rowe (et al) - a one-time pitchman who made "Dirty Jobs" a TDC success and has been off the tube (as best I can tell) for a couple of years....

The press release: As part of the announcement, the network is bringing Mike Rowe (Dirty Jobs) back to series television, in a new program called Somebody’s Gotta Do It. In addition, proven television personalities John Walsh (America’s Most Wanted) and Lisa Ling (Our America with Lisa Ling) will also join CNN, with their own new, original series. CNN will also premiere The Jesus Code, which will take viewers on a forensic and archaeological journey through the Bible. And CNN announced that the ten-part original series The Sixties, from Playtone and acclaimed producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, will premiere in late May. The network also announced that its Peabody and Emmy-award winning hit Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown has been picked up for an additional four cycles in 2015 and 2016 and its critically acclaimed series Morgan Spurlock Inside Man has been renewed for another cycle in 2015. CNN has also entered into a development deal with the producers of Chicagoland to tell the story of another great American city. All of those original series, plus a weekly documentary from CNN’s in-house documentary unit, will air at 9pm, ET beginning this summer.