‘Community,’ plus 5 more TV series set in Atlanta

Donald Glover (“Community”) co-stars as the cousin and manager of an aspiring rapper in the new FX series “Atlanta” (debuting Sept. 6 at 10 p.m.). Here are five other series set in that Georgia city:

DESIGNING WOMEN (1986-93) Popular sitcom about four women (Delta Burke, Annie Potts, Dixie Carter, Jean Smart) who run an interior-decorating business.

MATLOCK (1986-95) Andy Griffith starred in this legal drama as Ben Matlock, a cagey, Harvard-educated lawyer.

THE ROYAL FAMILY (1991-92) Redd Foxx (who passed away during production of the show) starred in this sitcom as Al Royal, a cantankerous Atlanta letter carrier.

PROFILER (1996-2000) Ally Walker starred in this gory drama as a member of the Atlanta-based Violent Crimes Task Force who possessed special crime-solving abilities.

HOUSE OF PAYNE (2006-2012) Tyler Perry’s series focused on a multigenerational family living under one roof in Atlanta.