Corinne Olympios of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ says she’s a media victim

Corinne Olympios, one of two “Bachelor in Paradise” personalities at the center of ultimately disproved misconduct claims, says she was a victim of the media — despite conceding that mixing medication and alcohol caused her to exhibit questionable behavior.

“I did drink too much,” she said Tuesday on “Good Morning America.” “I definitely understand that. But I was also on a medication that severely blacks you out and impairs your judgment and messes with your balance. But I didn’t know you were supposed to not drink on [the medication]. And so I really just caused a horrible, horrible blackout. . . . It was like I went, like, under anesthesia and then just, like, woke up.” Watching the footage later, “It’s like I’m watching not me, I’m watching someone else,” she said.

Following an alleged sexually charged encounter between Olympios and fellow cast-member DeMario Jackson, Warner Bros. announced on June 11 it was suspending production of season 4 of ABC’s “Bachelor / Bachelorette” spinoff show, citing “allegations of misconduct.” The studio subsequently announced its investigation had found no wrongdoing had occurred.

By then, “I was a victim of just being blown into the media and having people make these crazy assumptions and judgments about what happened that day,” Olympios said on “GMA.” “I was really a victim of the media. It was just, all of a sudden people became an expert on the situation and on what happened, and it’s, like, ‘Well, I’m still trying to figure out exactly what happened.’ And it was just horrible to deal with.”

She added to People magazine, in online excerpts posted Tuesday from an interview in the upcoming issue, “I never meant that I was a victim of DeMario. I strongly believe he had no bad intentions at all. It was all good. It was unfortunate that no one really knew how intoxicated I actually was at the time.” While neither she nor Jackson returned as cast-members after production resumed, they recorded interview segments for this season, which premiered Aug. 14.

Olympios, who was portrayed in a villain role on this year’s “The Bachelor” season 21, told “GMA” she was “weaning off” the unnamed medication and that she had lessened her alcohol use.

“I’m really happy that this is finally coming to an end,” she told People.