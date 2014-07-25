Could 'Seinfeld' come to Netflix?

All nine seasons of "Seinfeld" on Netflix? Could this possibility promise a greater wealth of bingeing catnip than anything else on the streaming service? Anything?

The prospect arose Thursday morning on one of those Reddit "Ask Me Anything" features that major celebrities like to do occasionally. Jerry Seinfeld was asked about the possibility of a Netflix stream, to which he responded: "Those conversations are currently taking place."

Netflix did not return a request for comment.

Of course, "Seinfeld" on Netflix would be a big hit, its stock would surge and millions of viewers would rejoice and then instantly shut off the independent TV station they have been watching reruns on all these years. My guess is that's the holdup: that syndication trove that has made Jerry such a wealthy man and which has contributed so significantly to the profits of so many indies around the country. Stream "Seinfeld"? Then why bother watching the reruns? I don't know. Would there be a reason?

Meanwhile, Seinfeld had other interesting things to say. This, for example in response to a question about what would surprise an average person about being famous:

"I don't know if the average person would like it. I really like it," he said. "I think it might surprise them that the advantages far outweigh the disadvantages. I think most people think of it as a problem, but it's all in how you look at it. But I do think that's the case, you get a lot more than it costs you in privacy invasion or whatever."