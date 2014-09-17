Craig Ferguson to Seth Meyers: You will go 'crazy'

Craig Ferguson exits "Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" in early December, and so it is not too early to begin the eulogies: His has been one of the better runs in all of late-night TV history — which is something probably only truly ardent fans have come to appreciate.

Even CBS hasn't paid much attention to it, bestowing the occasional promotion to announce that it's even on the air (apparently a long-standing complaint of the host, too). He'll launch his new game show, "Celebrity Name Game," next Monday, Sept. 22 (in New York on WPIX/11), while still hosting "Late Late," and was on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Tuesday to talk about the new venture.

But Ferguson also talked about the old venture, and see if you don't detect in this just the slightest bitterness about how all this ended. He tells Meyers that eventually hosts of late-night shows go crazy — a comment that will probably not go over too well with his boss, David Letterman (unless Dave agrees).