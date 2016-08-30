‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 23 cast revealed on ‘GMA’

Rick Perry, former governor of Texas and member of the scrum of 2016 GOP presidential candidates, will join the cast of “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC announced on “Good Morning America” Tuesday. Also Amber Rose, Ryan Lochte and Maureen McCormick.

Here’s the entire dance card for season 23, which begins Sept. 12.

Ryan Lochte and pro Cheryl Burke: The Olympian’s slot on “Dancing With the Stars” was reported earlier and he (instantly) became the boldest of boldfaced names here, due mostly to notoriety (his Rio whopper) as opposed to his accomplishments. Clearly ABC expects he’ll go far, or certainly hopes he will — otherwise, why pair him with Burke?

Amber Rose and Maksim Chmerkovskiy: The host of VH1’s “The Amber Rose Show,” more famously perhaps FFOK (former friend of Kanye), she instantly draws attention because she is, after all, Amber Rose, but also because of that partner. Maks was not expected to return this season but then he was — assuring that his presence will be bigger than any other “star,” Rose included.

Rick Perry and Emma Slater: Former politicians don’t come here to win elections or boost stalled careers, but they do come with at least one sobering guarantee — victory is not assured. By age alone (66), Perry seems like a long shot.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

James Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess: Indy racer Hinchcliffe joins a long list of pro athletes on “DWTS” — and a short list this season.

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Allison Holker: Babyface has plenty of Grammys (11), but not a single mirror ball trophy.

Jake T. Austin and Jenna Johnson: Austin is this season’s “in-house” performer — he’s the star of Disney Channel’s “The Wizards of Waverly Place.”

Maureen McCormick and Artem Chigvintsev: Marcia Brady, and instantly the sentimental favorite.

Marilu Henner and Derek Hough: Elaine from “Taxi,” more recently a string of TV movies (and an arc in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), but another sentimental favorite, and guaranteed to go far, a reason Hough will be by her side.

Terra Jole and Sasha Farber: Of “Little Women: LA,” “Little Women: NY,” “Little Women: Atlanta” and “Little Women: Terra’s Little Family.”

Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy: Olympic gold medal winner (gymnastics, team event) and a lock to go far here if not all the way. Odds on favorite to win.

Jana Kramer and Gleb Savchenko: Kramer, aka Alex Dupre of “One Tree Hill,” may now be better known as a country singer, with core appeal to a core “DWTS” viewer — the one who actually votes. She could go far, too.

Vanilla Ice and Witney Carson: Early white rapper, had success (“Ice Ice Baby”), fell on hard times, became late-night punch line, made numerous comeback attempts, now on “DWTS.” A not unexpected trajectory.

Calvin Johnson and Lindsay Arnold: Megatron of Detroit Lions fame, and holder of one of the richest NFL contracts in history. Retired after last season.