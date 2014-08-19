EntertainmentTV

David Letterman's tribute to Robin Williams - a keeper

Robin Williams in Santa Monica, Calif. on June 15, 2007....

Robin Williams in Santa Monica, Calif. on June 15, 2007. Williams died Aug. 11, 2014 at the age of 63. Newsday's obituary for Robin Williams
Credit: AP / Reed Saxon

By Verne Gay

David Letterman and Robin Williams go way back, as fans of both know so well, and it was with genuine anticipation that I awaited Dave's tribute (the show was dark last night). He did not disappoint: It was warm and genuine and interesting and foremost brought to mind something that a few obits overlooked last week: Some of Williams' classic work was right here at “Late Show,” and at “Late Night” and “Tonight” as well. Dave didn't tear up — he's not a teary guy — but watching this you certainly knew that a major loss, indeed tragedy, just took place in his life too. A wonderful tribute, well worth watching.(If you are coming to this post via Newsday.com/tvzone, click on the headline to see the clip.)

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?