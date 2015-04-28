Diane Sawyer's Bruce Jenner interview tops Nielsen ratings

Diane Sawyer's "20/20" interview with Bruce Jenner was the week's most-watched program. Here are the week's 10 most-watched shows, ranked by millions of viewers.

1. 20/20, ABC, 17.10 million.

2. THE BIG BANG THEORY, CBS, 14.63

3. DANCING WITH THE STARS, ABC, 13.42

4. THE VOICE (TUESDAY), NBC, 11.25

5. SCORPION, CBS, 10.71

6. THE VOICE (MONDAY), NBC, 10.60

7. MADAM SECRETARY, CBS, 10.50

8. 60 MINUTES, CBS, 10.39

9. NCIS, CBS, 10.194

10. SURVIVOR, CBS, 10.192