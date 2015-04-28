EntertainmentTV

Diane Sawyer's Bruce Jenner interview tops Nielsen ratings

Diane Sawyer's "20/20" interview with Bruce Jenner was the week's most-watched program. Here are the week's 10 most-watched shows, ranked by millions of viewers.

1. 20/20, ABC, 17.10 million.

2. THE BIG BANG THEORY, CBS, 14.63

3. DANCING WITH THE STARS, ABC, 13.42

4. THE VOICE (TUESDAY), NBC, 11.25

5. SCORPION, CBS, 10.71

6. THE VOICE (MONDAY), NBC, 10.60

7. MADAM SECRETARY, CBS, 10.50

8. 60 MINUTES, CBS, 10.39

9. NCIS, CBS, 10.194

10. SURVIVOR, CBS, 10.192

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?