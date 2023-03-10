News12's Doug Geed, Danielle Campbell leaving after decades-long run

News 12 Long Island veterans Doug Geed and Danielle Campbell have accepted a voluntary retirement offer from corporate parent Altice USA.

Geed, News 12's 10 p.m. anchor, joined the station in 1986 upon its launch. He will remain at News 12 through late July, sources said Friday. Geed declined to comment, but referred a reporter to Altice's communications office.

Campbell's last day is Friday. The correspondent and former longtime morning anchor posted Friday on Instagram: "I have taken a voluntary Retirement from Altice — I am heartbroken — THANK YOU LI for your inspiring stories of strength, courage, faith, tenacity and can do spirit! It is held in my heart and will be carried with me forever! Love always." She declined to comment beyond her social media post.

In addition to Geed and Campbell, both Emmy Award winners, at least a dozen other News 12 staffers who work out of the Bethpage studios have also taken the so-called voluntary separation agreement, including graphic artists, writers, directors and producers, sources said. Janet Meahan, Altice USA senior vice president of communications, declined to comment Friday on the total number of employees who accepted the buyout.

According to sources, some staffers who accepted the buyout — including Campbell — are also bound by a non-compete clause prohibiting them from working for any other broadcast news outlet within a 100-mile radius of Bethpage for at least a year. The non-compete clause also prohibits work on podcasts, or writing and reporting for internet-based news sites over that period, the sources said.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Citing confidentiality, Meahan, said, "It would be inappropriate to comment on any individual’s personal choice and participation." Then, she referred questions to a company statement, which said, "We can confirm that we had a voluntary retirement offering that gave eligible employees who were ready for a change — either personally or professionally — the opportunity to pursue it."

The buyout offer was companywide, although it excluded what Altice calls "customer-facing employees," or technicians and those in customer service.

Geed, 64, born and raised in Syosset, has been one of News 12's most prominent on-air figures over his 37-year run there. He's also been synonymous with its growth and success over much of that time, largely during his tenure as an anchor in the mornings — the most important part of News 12's broadcast day.

He was named anchor of News 12's 10 p.m. broadcasts early last year. For just over 25 years, Geed has also produced and hosted a popular weekend channel franchise, "The East End," about the wineries, farms and other business of eastern Long Island. Geed was an anchor and reporter for Patchogue-based WALK/97.5 before joining News 12.

Campbell, 60, a Huntington native, began her journalism career in radio, at WNBC in New York, later becoming Long Island correspondent for 1010 WINS. She joined News 12 as a freelance in 1992, then — after becoming full time — quickly emerged as one of News 12's most visible reporter/anchor hybrids, and was at the forefront of dozens of major stories, including the channel's coverage of the attacks on Sept. 11, Superstorm Sandy and the landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River on Jan. 15, 2009.

As a correspondent, Campbell — who spent 16 years as a morning anchor — also frequently reported overseas for News 12, including twice in Haiti. Her reports on the 2010 earthquake there earned her an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award. One of her specialties over the years has been environmental issues on Long Island.

In her Instagram post, Campbell included a comment from her daughter, Rebekah, which said in part: “I’m so proud of you and all of the hard work, dedication, blood, sweat, tears, and all of the you that you have put into the career that you fought for, worked towards, loved, hated, and thrived in. You have left a mark on this world which will never be erased."

Long Island City-based Altice USA — which provides internet, phone and cable service to just under 5 million customers in 21 states — has about 9,000 employees, according to Macrotrends.