EntertainmentTV

Dr. Drew reveals bout with prostate cancer

Dr. Drew, host of HLN's "Dr. Drew on Call," revealed...

Dr. Drew, host of HLN's "Dr. Drew on Call," revealed Sept. 24, 2013, on the network's site that he had his prostate removed earlier this year after discovering he had cancer in 2011. He wrote that he returned to work 10 days after having a robotic prostatectomy in July 2013. Credit: AP

By FRANK LOVECE. Special to Newsday

Addiction specialist and reality TV star Dr. Drew Pinsky Tuesday revealed that he has survived a bout of prostate cancer.

Pinsky, 55, wrote on his website for HLN's "Dr. Drew on Call" that doctors found "a low-grade tumor" in 2011. After monitoring it for more than a year, they found it spreading. "So I had a radical robotic prostat-ectomy in early July 2013," he wrote. Pinksy said he went public because, "I want you to hear it from me." He said he is now "cancer-free for the first time in at least two years."

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?