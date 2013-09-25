Dr. Drew reveals bout with prostate cancer

Addiction specialist and reality TV star Dr. Drew Pinsky Tuesday revealed that he has survived a bout of prostate cancer.

Pinsky, 55, wrote on his website for HLN's "Dr. Drew on Call" that doctors found "a low-grade tumor" in 2011. After monitoring it for more than a year, they found it spreading. "So I had a radical robotic prostat-ectomy in early July 2013," he wrote. Pinksy said he went public because, "I want you to hear it from me." He said he is now "cancer-free for the first time in at least two years."