'Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog' coming to the CW in October

Neil Patrick Harris arrives at the 66th Annual Tony Awards...

Neil Patrick Harris arrives at the 66th Annual Tony Awards in Manhattan. (June 10, 2012) Credit: AP

Dr. Horrible is coming to television.

The CW network says the 2008 online hit "Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog" will air as an hour-long special in October.

The musical stars Neil Patrick Harris ("How I Met Your Mother") as Billy, aka Dr. Horrible, an inept would-be villain trying for world domination. Nathan Fillion ("Castle") co-stars as Dr. Horrible's nemesis, Captain Hammer. Felicia Day plays Penny, Dr. Horrible's crush.

"Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog" was directed and co-written by Joss Whedon ("The Avengers," ''Buffy the Vampire Slayer"). It's scheduled to air on CW on Oct. 9.

