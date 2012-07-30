'Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog' coming to the CW in October

Dr. Horrible is coming to television.

The CW network says the 2008 online hit "Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog" will air as an hour-long special in October.

The musical stars Neil Patrick Harris ("How I Met Your Mother") as Billy, aka Dr. Horrible, an inept would-be villain trying for world domination. Nathan Fillion ("Castle") co-stars as Dr. Horrible's nemesis, Captain Hammer. Felicia Day plays Penny, Dr. Horrible's crush.

"Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog" was directed and co-written by Joss Whedon ("The Avengers," ''Buffy the Vampire Slayer"). It's scheduled to air on CW on Oct. 9.