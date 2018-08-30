Emmy Rossum says that she's leaving 'Shameless'

This show must go on and will — but without Emmy Rossum? "Shameless" fans may be about to find out: The co-star of Showtime's long-running hit said on Facebook Thursday that she's leaving the series. Both producer Warner Bros. and showrunner John Wells confirmed in separate statements that Rossum will indeed leave by the end of the forthcoming ninth season, but left open the more pressing question: Will there be a 10th?

In a long post, Rossum wrote "I know you [the series' cast] will continue on without me, for now. There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block."

Along with William H. Macy — who plays Frank Gallagher, misbegotten father of the clan — Rossum (who plays eldest daughter Fiona) was the best-known cast member of "Shameless" and arguably the most indispensable. In 2016, Variety reported that Showtime had not agreed to an eighth season pending resolution of a salary dispute with Rossum who was seeking equal pay with Macy. That was later resolved according to reports, and the eighth season was eventually ordered.

The ninth season launches Sept. 9 and Rossum's Fiona is expected to be a part of it. (For example, the plot summary for the opener, "Are You There Shim? It's Me, Ian" reads in part, Fiona "struggles with her decision to bail Ian (Cameron Monaghan) out of jail.")

Rossum didn't specify a departure date on Facebook. Nevertheless, both Wells and Warner Bros. said she'll be on through the next season. "We are excited for fans of 'Shameless' to see Emmy and the entire ensemble cast continue the adventures of the Gallagher family in the show’s upcoming ninth season," the WBTV statement said. Wells added: "We are hard at work now creating a season nine finale for 'Shameless' which we hope will provide a Gallagher-worthy sendoff for Fiona that honors the great work Emmy has done."

In the post, Rossum wrote, "The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift. There are few characters — female or otherwise — as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated. She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave. . .

"Quite simply, the last eight years have been the best of my life."

"Shameless," which was adapted by Wells from a British hit,has an unusually dedicated and loyal fan base and for years has averaged around 1.5 million viewers per live telecast.