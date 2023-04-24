EntertainmentTV

'Young & Restless' star Eric Braeden shares cancer diagnosis

"The Young and the Restless" star Eric Braeden is continuing...

"The Young and the Restless" star Eric Braeden is continuing to work while being treated for cancer. Credit: CBS / Sonja Flemming

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

"The Young and the Restless" soap-opera star Eric Braeden is undergoing immunotherapy for cancer. While recuperating from knee surgery, the German-immigrant actor, 82, said in a live video on Facebook Watch over the weekend, he began experiencing prostate and bladder trouble.

During a hospital examination a few weeks ago, a doctor found cancer cells in Braeden's bladder. "I was taken aback,” the Daytime Emmy Award winner says in the 13½-minute video, "but I was determined to deal with it." His doctor, while conducting surgery for the original issue, removed most but, as tests later showed, not all of the cancer.

"Amongst the low-grade cancer cells were some high-grade cancer cells," Braeden explains. Through immunotherapy, which stimulates the body's immune system to fight disease, "I will lick this … and I'll be in top form again soon," the actor says. "So I still am happy to be able to go to work. That, I enjoy. It distracts me. I love acting. I love knowing that I entertain people." Following a long pause in which he tears up, he tells viewers, "I love your support. Means a lot."

Braeden has played Victor Newman in nearly 4,000 episodes of "Y&R" since 1980.

By Frank Lovece

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME