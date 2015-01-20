Former 'Bachelorette' Desiree Hartsock marries Chris Siegfried

Former 'Bachelorette' Desiree Hartsock, who concluded season nine of ABC's "The Bachelorette" in 2013 by choosing contestant Chris Siegfried, said, "I do" to him Sunday in Palos Verdes, California. A representative for the couple confirmed to Us Weekly that Hartsock and Siegfried, who live together in Seattle, had married. Mortgage banker Siegfried had tweeted on Jan. 15, "So excited for the big day! @DesHartsock and I can't wait to share with everyone!" Hartsock on Sunday had tweeted only a photo of ocean waves labeled "His Grace Is Enough," with the hashtag "happysunday."