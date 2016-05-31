Former ‘Friends’ star David Schwimmer’s 5 most notable TV appearances

David Schwimmer returns to series TV Sunday, June 5, in AMC’s new restaurant/mob drama “Feed the Beast.” Schwimmer, of course, is best known for playing Ross Geller on “Friends” for 10 seasons (and more recently, as Robert Kardashian in “The People v. O.J. Simpson”). Here are five other Schwimmer appearances you may not be as familiar with:

THE WONDER YEARS (1991-92) Schwimmer was featured in a four-episode arc as the motorcycle-riding boyfriend (and future husband) of Kevin’s (Fred Savage) older sister Karen (Olivia D’Abo).

NYPD BLUE (1993) In a four-episode arc, Schwimmer played Josh Goldstein (nicknamed “4B” for his apartment number), a high-strung lawyer who lived in the same building as Det. Kelly (David Caruso). He began a side career as a gun-toting vigilante after being mugged in the laundry room. Alas, he was killed trying to stop a subway robbery.

MONTY (1994) On this short-lived Fox sitcom, Schwimmer played the son of the Rush Limbaugh-like host (Henry Winkler) of a cable TV talk show (the station was based on Long Island!).

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM (2004) Schwimmer (replacing Ben Stiller) was Leo Bloom to Larry David’s Max Bialystock in a fictionalized version of “The Producers” on Broadway.

30 ROCK (2007)— Schwimmer made a special guest appearance playing a struggling actor who was cynically tapped by Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) to play “Greenzo,” a costumed environmental do-gooder, who would be promoted as the pro-green mascot of NBC.