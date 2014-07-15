Fox News host Bob Beckel apologizes for racial slur

Bob Beckel, one of the hosts of Fox News' hit series, "The Five," on Monday apologized for a racial slur that he uttered - then retracted - on the air last week during a rant about China. (You can see the clip of his apology here, or below...) The bizarre episode occurred when Beckel was just warming up his anti-China diatribe, when he slipped in the term "Chinamen" -- a slur that seemed to have passed out of the language a half a century ago. The comment went viral and Beckel -- and Fox -- instantly inflamed both the Asian community and FNC haters who have long and loudly argued that the network's host roster is comprised of antediluvian troglodytes - unfair of course, but that's the haters for you! Beckel -- the "Five's" resident sort-of liberal -- did apologize for the comment, but not for intent of his commentary, which you can see here... Mediaite captured the original utterance; "The Young Turks" (see above clip), then disemboweled it...