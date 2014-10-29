Fox News to name Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden

Fox News announced Wednesday that the Navy SEAL who shot and killed Osama Bin Laden on May 2, 2011, during a raid on his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, will be named in a special to air over two nights next month.

Per the network:

"The two-night presentation [on Nov. 11 and 12] will feature an exclusive interview with the Navy SEAL who says he fired the shots that killed terrorist leader Usama Bin Laden. In the special, he describes the events leading up to and during the historical raid that took place on May 1st, 2011. Revealing his identity and speaking out publicly for the first time, the Navy SEAL, also known as “The Shooter,” will share his story of training to be a member of America’s elite fighting force and explain his involvement in Operation Neptune Spear, the mission that killed Bin Laden."

The so-called "Shooter" has long been shrouded in secrecy, although recently was the subject of a long Esquire profile that had a dramatically different approach from what the Fox News special appears to be taking.

That Phil Bronstein-reported piece -- which ran mid-September did not name the SEAL -- was described in the magazine on the Esquire website this way:

"For the first time, the Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden tells his story — speaking not just about the raid and the three shots that changed history, but about the personal aftermath for himself and his family. And the startling failure of the United States government to help its most experienced and skilled warriors carry on with their lives."