Fox shuffles schedule after 'Ben and Kate' canceled

Fox has pulled its freshman comedy "Ben and Kate" from its schedule, effective immediately, the network said last week.

The series, which has aired 13 episodes so far and aired Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m., will return at a later date to be determined, the network added. "Ben and Kate" starred Dakota Johnson as Type-A single mother Kate and Nat Faxon as her laid-back brother Ben, who moves in with his sister to help care for her daughter.

For the time being, one-hour installments of "Raising Hope" will run Tuesdays at 8 p.m. to cover the programming hole through the February sweeps (except for Feb. 19, when a "New Girl" repeat will air at 8:30).

The season premiere of "Hell's Kitchen" will air Tuesday, March 12 at 8 p.m. The Gordon Ramsay reality hit will occupy the Tuesdays at 8-9 p.m. slot from there on in, preceding "New Girl" and "The Mindy Project."

During the Television Critics Association winter press tour earlier this month, Fox entertainment chief Kevin Reilly expressed disappointment that the network's Tuesday night comedy block hadn't been a bigger ratings hit so far, noting that he believes in the quality of the shows but that audiences may need time to find them.