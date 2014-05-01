FX's 'Louie' returns Monday: A review

"Louie" is back Monday, after a TV eternity -- 19 months or so during which time the star and creator, Louis C.K., apparently figured things out. To that end, we offer our review ... and this guarantee, no spoilers. Meanwhile, check out the "Late Show with David Letterman" appearance from tonight's (Thursday) show. C.K. offers a reason why there has been such a long break...

"Louie," FX, 10 and 10:30, Monday, May 5

What it's about: After a year and half break, “Louie” returns along with Louie (Louis C.K.), who hurts his back while visiting a sex toy shop. He then pays a visit to an unusual doctor (played by Charles Grodin). After the premiere episode ("Back") is "Model," in which Louie is enlisted by Jerry Seinfeld to open for him at a Hamptons benefit (Yvonne Strahovski guests). Next week: A woman who works at the Comedy Cellar expresses a romantic interest in him (“So Did the Fat Lady.”) After that, an elderly woman (played by Ellen Burstyn) is stuck in an elevator. Louie offers to help. (“Elevator, Part 1.”)

My say: The strangest thing about the fourth season of "Louie" is that a 19-month hiatus preceded it. What -- you may find yourself wondering while watching -- did Louis C.K. do over that time as it relates to the series? Yes, he co-starred in "American Hustle," but he also said he needed the time to re-think the show, figure things out.

But what did he figure out as it relates to these first four episodes? They're all good -- don't interpret the question as some ominous suggestion that the time was wasted -- but most showrunners just don't get nice long reprieves as a matter of course. They are paid, and paid well, to make their trains run on time.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But to FX's credit, the network said: Sure, take a break. The result's a fourth season that largely reflects the first three, in tone, structure, content and balance. Most of all, "Louie" very much remains "Louie" in the best sense. Probably he figured he just needed those 19 months to keep it that way. Mission therefore accomplished.

C.K. has no interest in making a conventional comedy -- still doesn't, never did -- but something that is occasionally funny often is not, and he couldn't really give a damn whether you approve of the dramatic shifts or not.

As such, "Louie" also remains something of a solipsistic viewing experience, best savored alone possibly because it's his solo journey through a baffling universe that keeps its inhabits -- Louie in particular -- precariously off-balance.

Sometimes it's blue -- a card game Monday night wherein the players explore in considerable detail their onanistic habits. Sometimes hilarious -- the Seinfeld episode in particular.

But mostly it's just compelling. Except for "Elevator," these episodes are close-ended, which is a shame because C.K. gets some terrific guest performances, particularly from Sarah Baker ("The Campaign") in maybe the best of the batch, next week's "So Did the Fat Lady." You meet these people and then ... they're gone.

Bottom line: "Louie's" (umm) back, and therefore so is one of TV's three best comedies (the others: "Veep," "Silicon Valley").

Grade: A