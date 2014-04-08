'Game of Thrones' gets a 5th, 6th season pick-up from HBO

"Game of Thrones" - which may be the hottest show on television although in my humble opinion is indisputably the best one - just got a pickup from HBO for two more seasons, the fifth and sixth, according to a statement:

“GAME OF THRONES is a phenomenon like no other,” noted [HBO programming chief, Michael] Lombardo. “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with their talented collaborators, continue to surpass themselves, and we look forward to more of their dazzling storytelling.”

"GoT" - the fourth season of which just launched - was seen by 6.6 million viewers Sunday, the biggest number for HBO since "The Sopranos'" wrap (11.7 million.) I suspect most notable here is the fact that Sunday's opener was 52 percent higher than the third season opener.