George Lopez done with late-night hosting

Amid rumors of another "Tonight Show" shake-up, comedian George Lopez says he has no desire to return to the late-night talk show scene.

Lopez said he had a great two-year run as a late-night talk show host. But, he said, "I'm out of that thing. I know all those guys. They're all good guys, but that's a tough job. There are a lot of tough jobs in TV. That could be one of the toughest, hosting a show every night," Lopez said Wednesday before a stand-up show in South Dakota, The Associated Press reports.

TBS canceled "Lopez Tonight" in August 2011 after its second-year viewership dropped 40 percent when Lopez moved his show back an hour to midnight to make room for Conan O'Brien. Lopez gave up his 11 p.m. slot to accommodate O'Brien, who joined TBS after a time-slot dispute that ended up reinstating Jay Leno as "Tonight Show" host.