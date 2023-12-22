George Santos documentary planned, with former congressman's cooperation

A prominent New York-based documentarian has secured what he says are exclusive rights to produce a multi-hour film on former Rep. George Santos which could air as early as next spring, he confirmed to Newsday Friday. A streaming service or network has not yet been attached to the project.

Jenner Furst — a Peabody Award-winning director for a wide range of films on figures like convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh (“Murdaugh Mysteries: A Southern Scandal”) and Billy McFarland who mounted a phony music festival in 2017 (“Fyre Fraud”) — said in an email exchange that “we have been given many exclusive photographs, videos, proof of communications from his time before and after Congress, Cameos and [he] even will be provided a DNA test.”

Furst said he conducted an eight-hour interview with Santos on Thursday, calling it “the longest interview on the record to date. We covered his whole life and career and discussed what could be discussed about the [House of Representatives] ethics committee. He couldn’t comment on his criminal indictments, but we have several sources who can. It’s safe to say that the materials we are gathering and the interview he has just given will be explosive.”

The New York Times — which first broke news of the film — reported that Santos will also be paid for the archival material, prompting a sharp exchange between Deadline co-editor-in-chief Mike Fleming and Furst in another interview posted on the trade publication's website Friday. When Fleming pressed Furst on the amount Santos was paid, Furst said “I would never ever tell you that amount. And not only that [is that] the only thing we’re going to talk about? This is one of the biggest stories in the news right now.” He added, “this is entirely common in my industry [and] the idea of licensing inclusive materials is completely and totally not unique.”

Furst told Newsday that Santos “is participating exclusively for a period of time, so no there will not be any other stories like this anywhere and this will be the only one of its kind.” Furst declined to specify the period of time, but nevertheless said in the Deadline interview said there has been a “feeding frenzy” around Santos — raising the possibility that other Santos films will arrive in 2024 or beyond. (HBO Films optioned the recently published book by former Newsday writer Mark Chiusano, “The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos.”)

Santos, a Republican representing New York's 3rd Congressional District, was expelled by Congress on Dec. 1 for alleged ethics violations. He was the sixth House member to be expelled.



