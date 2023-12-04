George Santos to be subject of 'darkly comic' HBO movie

HBO Films has optioned former Newsday columnist Mark Chiusano’s book “The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos,” about the recently expelled congressman who represented parts of Nassau County and Queens.

Set to be written and coproduced by Roslyn Heights-raised screenwriter Mike Makowsky — who penned “Bad Education,” HBO’s 2019 film about the embezzlement scandal surrounding Roslyn school-district superintendent Frank A. Tassone — the movie will be a “darkly comic” story about Santos, who was elected last year after having spun what were eventually uncovered as a web of lies about his background and qualifications.

After the trade website Deadline.com first reported on the film Saturday, Chiusano tweeted of Makowsky and of executive producer Frank Rich (“Veep,” “Succession”), “Could not think of a better team for this. Legends @frankrichny, who has worked on some of my favorite shows, and @mike_makowsky, whose BAD EDUCATION is a perfect Long Island movie.”

Brooklyn native Chiusano is scheduled to speak about his book, released Nov. 28, at The Roosevelt School at Long Island University, in Greenvale, on Dec. 12, and at the Half Hollow Hills Community Library, in Dix Hills, on Dec. 13.

Santos has not commented publicly on the upcoming film.

The House expelled Santos Friday after a tumultuous 11 months in office, following the release of a House Ethics Committee report that accused Santos of defrauding campaign donors for personal profit. On Oct. 10, United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York unsealed a 23-count indictment charging the Republican Representative with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering, falsifying records and other alleged crimes. He has pleaded not guilty. His next status conference is scheduled for Dec. 12 and the trial is set for Sept. 9.