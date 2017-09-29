‘Ghosted’ review: Craig Robinson, Adam Scott in paranormal comedy
THE SERIES “Ghosted”
WHEN | WHERE Premieres Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Fox/5
WHAT IT’S ABOUT Two reliable funny folks — Craig Robinson (“The Office”) and Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”) — are paired in this half-hour romp in paranormal research. Because that’s naturally the job for which you’d hire a security guard/ex-cop/supernatural skeptic and a bookstore employee/physics expert/widower-by-alien-abduction. Perhaps their new secret government bureau boss (Ally Walker, “Sons of Anarchy,” “Profiler”) is a little odd herself. Ditto her quirky aides (Adeel Akhtar, “The Big Sick”; Amber Stevens West, “The Carmichael Show”).
The bureau initially assigns its new duo to locate a missing agent, who left behind a mysterious message in a storage locker. (Always carry a black-light flashlight.) There are also creepy creatures. Gunfire. Mission-control computer mastery. (Why haven’t we got all our problems solved this way yet?) There’s even “You got kombucha?”
MY SAY When it comes to a series premise, the one behind “Ghosted” may be the slimmest of all. But its stars are always a treat (“Hot Tub Time Machine 2,” am I right?), and they’re among the producers here, too. Let’s hope that means they can riff and write their characters however works best, which looks to be slightly cracked odd-couple comedy. Pilot director Jonathan Krisel (FX’s “Baskets,” IFC’s “Portlandia,” Comedy’s “Kroll Show”) does know how to lay down a template.
The supernatural action unfolds through special effects like some live-action cartoon, with maybe-aliens literally losing their heads. That matches their Fox Sunday night surroundings — but with sneaky bits of sentiment sprinkled in. (Bart and Homer do that, too.)
Speaking of animated: In next week’s episode, a trick-or-treater gets zombie-infected by a demon cat.
BOTTOM LINE Why not kill a few brain cells watching these dudes kill a few creatures?