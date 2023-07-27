'Gilgo Beach Killer' TV-movie  to be rebroadcast on Lifetime

Lifetime on Aug. 6 will air an updated and retitled version of its 2021 Gilgo Beach docudrama “The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice,” now revamped as “The Gilgo Beach Killer.” The basic-cable network said Thursday that the movie starring “NYPD Blue" Emmy Award winner Kim Delaney as Mari Gilbert, mother of slain sex worker Shannan Gilbert, will have new content from broadcast journalist Deborah Norville, an executive producer, who provides new details on the case.

Mari Gilbert relentlessly pushed police to investigate her daughter's disappearance, leading authorities in December 2010 to Gilgo Beach, where they discovered the remains of eventually 10 victims of suspected serial killings. Shannan Gilbert, found dead in nearby Oak Beach on Dec. 13, 2011, became the most high-profile.

On July 13, 59-year-old Rex A. Heuermann, of Massapequa Park, was arrested and charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello. He has pleaded not guilty. Amy Ryan portrayed the late Mari Gilbert in 2020’s Netflix movie "Lost Girls."