'Glee' cast showcases their own talents

School's out, but the "Glee" kids haven't stopped believin'.

The cast making up the popular Fox show's band of singing teens launched its four-city tour Saturday in Phoenix, anxious to bring the theatrics of a major network show to a relatively smaller stage, The Associated Press reports.

While the show's battling adults, played by Jane Lynch and Matthew Morrison, were not part of the stage production, their absence was filled by taped messages to the audience. After an opening act by the dance troupe Legion of Extraordinary Dancers, Lynch snarling that the night's entertainment was about to make the audience ill.

"You will be barfing," she promised.

The spirit of the show was deeply rooted in fan appreciation, starting with a list of song favorites from the TV show and going all the way to the cast's dash through an ecstatic crowd as Lea Michele, in character as glee club co-captain Rachel Berry, belted out "Don't Rain on My Parade."

"This whole thing kind of feels like a big 'Thank you' to the fans because they hae made the show such a success so quickly and so early on," Kevin McHale, who plays the wheelchair-bound Artie, told The Associated Press. "So this is like giving back."

But while the cast is happy to give the show's rabid fans, who call themselves Gleeks, what they want, it also served up reminders that actors are behind the characters. When Cory Monteith drums during Mark Salling's "Sweet Caroline," Salling announces the talent as Monteith's, instead of that of his character Finn.

Heather Morris offers a few hilarious observations as ditsy cheerleader Brittany, but they're in sharp contrast to her expert dance moves.

Those impressed by the power in Amber Riley's voice also would be surprised that she sounds much softer, much sweeter in person.

The "Glee" tour comes to Radio City Music Hall May 28-30.