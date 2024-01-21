Reality Check: 'Golden Bachelorette' begins casting

Long Island senior men, dust off your dancing shoes: Without fanfare or press announcement from ABC that the show is a go, the production company Warner Bros. has begun casting the latest spinoff of the “Bachelor/Bachelorette” franchise, “The Golden Bachelorette.”

The “Casting” link at BachelorNation.com takes you to a page where the choices of shows for which to apply include both the just-completed “Golden Bachelor,” suggesting there may be a second season, and “The Golden Bachelorette.” As with other shows in the franchise, you can nominate yourself or someone else. The forms are gender neutral, each covering both “Golden” shows.

The applications state, “Production is scheduled for this summer,” specifying “June-August 2024.” This technically does not confirm “The Golden Bachelor” has been greenlit, but only that preparations are underway.

The questions cover biographical points such as height, weight, annual salary, net worth, education and employment. They also ask about marriages and “serious relationships” and what the outcomes were and why. They delve into arrests and convictions, restraining orders, Chapter 11 bankruptcy and COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as views on race, religion and politics.

The forms don't state a minimum age, but reality-show casting agent Rachel Reilly Villegas, a “Big Brother” winner, wrote in a recent Instagram post, “Golden BACHELORETTE is now casting! We need you to send your fav single men my way ages 55+!!! Let’s find them their forever Valentine! That adorb [sic] man from pickleball or the supermarket … DM [direct-message] your favs or apply for them nominations open now!!”

‘Summit’ up

CBS has announced a series order for the American version of an Australian mountain-climbing reality competition, “The Summit.”

In it, 16 strangers attempt to reach the peak of a mountain in the Southern Alps / Kā Tiritiri o te Moana, a New Zealand mountain range that is the highest in Australasia. Their backpacks each contain an equal share of $1 million, and they have two weeks to make it up as a team — minus those who may get left behind. They’re accompanied by a “Mountain Keeper” who throws them twists requiring hard decisions.

The cast and airdate will be announced at a later time.

Renewed

E! has announced production begins next month on season 2 of “House of Villains.” No cast was given, other than Joel McHale returning as host.

Finales

Gordon Ramsay reluctantly let Carmen Ibarra go on “Hell’s Kitchen,” leaving Johnathan Benvenuti, Ryan O'Sullivan and Sammi Tarantino as finalists in the two-hour season 22 closer, Thursday at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Premieres

Pennsylvania native Joey Graziadei, chief tennis instructor at a Hawaii resort and the runner-up on “The Bachelorette” season 20, tries to find romance among 32 women on “The Bachelor” season 28, Monday from 8 to 10:01 p.m. on ABC. No Long Islanders this go-round, but graphic designer Chandler Dewgard is from New York City … From 9 to 11:05 p.m. on HGTV, the new “Battle on the Mountain” features three teams coached by network personalities, competing to upgrade similar mountainside homes in Breckenridge, Colorado … Early Wednesday on the streamer Netflix, the fashion and lifestyle makeover mavens of “Queer Eye” return for season 8, set in New Orleans … and Sunday from 10 to 11:10 p.m., Fox’s culinary competition “Next Level Chef” levels up for season 3.