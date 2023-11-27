Reality Check: Gordon Ramsay's 'Next Level Chef' returns in January

FOX-Y RAMSAY Fox Broadcasting has announced its midseason and spring premiere dates, which include two returning reality shows.

Gordon Ramsay’s “Next Level Chef” returns for season 3 with a preview set to air 10 to 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 28, immediately following the NFC Championship Game. The culinary competition then settles into its regular hourlong slot that Thursday at 8 p.m.

Taking place on a three-story set of different kitchens, the show this season introduces audition rounds in which home, professional and social-media chefs go up against one another within their group for the chance to be drafted by one of the mentors: Ramsay and fellow chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

Following that show’s timeslot premiere comes season 2 of “Farmer Wants a Wife,” in which four agribusiness guys separately seek romance from city-slicker singles. Three-time Grammy Award winning country singer Jennifer Nettles hosts.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, A WONDERFUL GAL Tiffany "New York" Pollard (“Flavor of Love,” with Roosevelt-born and Freeport-raised rapper Flavor Flav, and her own “I Love New York”) will host and serve as an executive producer of the LGBTQ+ dating competition “Looking for a Third” on the streaming service OUTtv. Production is set to begin this summer for a late 2024 release, reports Deadline.com.

Set in a villa, the show features one male and one female gay couple, each searching for a third partner with which to form a “throuple.”

“It is not uncommon for couples to consider adding a third person to their relationship,” said OUTtv executive Philip Webb in a statement, “and ‘Looking for a Third’ will provide a revealing look at what happens when couples decide to take that step.”

Pollard, who additionally hosts OUTtv’s dating competition “Hot Haus,” said the upcoming show will be “ silly, romantic, and filled with so much love.”

FINALES With Olympic gold-medalist skier Bode Miller having quit on the self-elimination series “Special Forces: World's Toughest Test,” that leaves Olypic gold-medalist skater Erin Jackson, social-media star JoJo Siwa and reality-TV stars Tyler Cameron, Tom Sandoval and Nick Viall still toughing it out on the season-2 finale, Monday from 9:01 to 10 p.m. on Fox … and septuagenarian Gerry Turner chooses between leaving 64-year-old Minneapolis fitness instructor Leslie Fhima and 69-year-old New Jersey finance professional Theresa Nist on the inaugural-season finale of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor,” Thursday from 8 to 10:04 p.m., including the traditional post-episode “After the Final Rose” special.

PREMIERES Early Thursday morning on the streaming service Hulu, National Park Service investigators tackle crime in America’s wilderness on season 3 of the ABC News-produced “Wild Crime,” subtitled “Blood Mountain” … Opposite on the streamer Peacock, we travel to Paris — Hilton, that is — for season 2 of “Paris in Love,” co-starring her entrepreneur husband Carter Reum … and at 9 p.m. on WE, the first of five "Brat Loves Judy" specials " finds rapper Da Brat (née Shawntae Harris) and her wife, Kaleidoscope Hair Products founder Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, handling motherhood on “Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special.”

RECAPS Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba won Peacock’s “Love Island Games” season 1 … “Dancing with the Stars” eliminated social-media star Harry Jowsey and his pro-ballroom partner Rylee Arnold … and it was last call for bartender Kendra McQuarrie on “Survivor.”