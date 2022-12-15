Chris Stier's St. James home wins 'Great Christmas Light Fight'

The Long Island family competing against three others on "The Great Christmas Light Fight" won their episode of the ABC holiday-decorating competition Monday.

Chris Stier, 39, of St. James — co-owner with his brother Ken Jr. of Amityville's Trio Sheet Metal Work — along with his real-estate agent wife, Ashley Miller, 34, and their 16-year-old daughter Serenity and 8-year-old son Storm competed in the episode against families in Palmetto and Orlando, Florida, and Bainbridge, Georgia. Judges Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak were particularly impressed with the Stiers' array of children's playhouses themed to Christmas movies and similar holiday motifs. "You guys took the Christmas Dickens' Village [concept] and you super-sized it," Nayak told them on the episode. The family, who annually collects holiday donations for children on the island of Jamaica, won the episode's $50,000 prize.