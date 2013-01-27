Greg Kelly returns to 'Good Day New York'

The anchors have turned (again) at WNYW/5.

Dave Price, co-host of "Good Day New York," has been replaced by his predecessor, Greg Kelly, who has been the station's 10 p.m. co-anchor with Dari Alexander. Kelly, in turn, has been replaced in the 10 p.m. spot by Steve Lacy, the station's early morning anchor, Channel 5 announced Friday.

Price, who recently became a new father, reportedly wanted out of his contract. Price had spent the bulk of his career as Channel 5's weatherman before jumping to CBS' "The Early Show" and then back to "GDNY" last summer. Garden City native Kelly -- his father is police Commissioner Ray Kelly -- had been co-anchor of "GDNY" before Price.

"We are excited to welcome Greg back to 'Good Day,' " station chief Lew Leone said in a statement Friday. "He has proven he has the versatility to anchor a primetime newscast and an unscripted morning show -- a rare and valuable quality. This, combined with his fun, spontaneous, and inquisitive style make him the perfect fit for this role."