Greta Van Susteren loses MSNBC nightly show less than 6 months in

Greta Van Susteren’s six-month run at MSNBC is over. The longtime legal analyst and host — mostly for Fox News over the past decade and a half — announced Thursday via Twitter that she is “out.” MSNBC president Phil Griffin confirmed her departure from “For the Record with Greta” in an internal memo, adding that MSNBC’s chief legal correspondent, Ari Melber, will take over her 6 p.m. time period.

“MSNBC and Greta Van Susteren have decided to part ways,” according to the Griffin memo. “Greta is a well-regarded television veteran and one of only a few broadcasters who can say they’ve hosted shows at all three major cable news networks. We are grateful to her and wish her the best.”

Vanity Fair first reported her departure Tuesday afternoon, reminding readers that she closed her first MSNBC show back in January by saying “I’m back . . . in part [because] of unfinished business. I hate unfinished business.”

She left Fox News after a 14-year tenure in September in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Fox News Channel chief Roger Ailes, who had left in July. At the time, she said her departure was unrelated to Ailes’ forced exit, although she had been one of a handful of Fox anchors and correspondents who had come to his defense.

Van Susteren’s remove to MSNBC was a surprise — if only because of the network she had just left. But her “unfinished business” never caught on with MSNBC’s viewers whose ranks have swelled in the early months of the Trump presidency.