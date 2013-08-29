EntertainmentTV

Harry Connick Jr. in talks to join 'American Idol,' report says

Harry Connick Jr. performs at the "American Idol" Season 12...

Harry Connick Jr. performs at the "American Idol" Season 12 Top 4 To 3 Live Elimination Show in Los Angeles. (May 2, 2013) Credit: AP

By FRANK LOVECE. Special to Newsday

With negotiations having fallen through to make music producer Dr. Luke a new judge on "American Idol," producers reportedly are in talks with crooner Harry Connick Jr.

E! News said Wednesday that it had confirmed a report initially on Deadline.com saying Connick Jr. was on a short list of those being considered for season 13, which begins in January. He has appeared on the Fox singing competition as a mentor and as a performer.

The network had no comment and Connick Jr.'s representatives did not respond to E! The singer said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in May, "I had a good time mentoring. Judging is a whole different deal. I don't know how good I would be at that."

Fox chairman Kevin Reilly has confirmed that Keith Urban would return as a judge, but the network has announced no other names for the panel.

