Harry Connick Jr. in talks to join 'American Idol,' report says

With negotiations having fallen through to make music producer Dr. Luke a new judge on "American Idol," producers reportedly are in talks with crooner Harry Connick Jr.

E! News said Wednesday that it had confirmed a report initially on Deadline.com saying Connick Jr. was on a short list of those being considered for season 13, which begins in January. He has appeared on the Fox singing competition as a mentor and as a performer.

The network had no comment and Connick Jr.'s representatives did not respond to E! The singer said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in May, "I had a good time mentoring. Judging is a whole different deal. I don't know how good I would be at that."

Fox chairman Kevin Reilly has confirmed that Keith Urban would return as a judge, but the network has announced no other names for the panel.