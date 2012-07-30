'Hatfields & McCoys,' 'Harry-O' and more on DVD
Harry-O: Season 1
Series David Janssen of "The Fugitive" returned a decade later in this beloved cult fave, playing a shot cop turned world-weary private eye, working from his beach house, taking the bus and confiding to us in finely jaded voice-over narration. Janssen's Harry Orwell debuted in 1974 a day before James Garner's "The Rockford Files," which echoes its crime-beat cynicism. Halfway though this season, "Harry O" changed its setting (from San Diego to Los Angeles), supporting cast (added: a pre-"Charlie's Angels" Farrah Fawcett) and even its tone, to a darker type of tube noir.
Extras First TV-movie pilot (of two), 1973's "Such Dust as Dreams Are Made On."
List price $50 for six discs, direct from warnerarchive.com. (Second pilot, "Smile, Jenny, You're Dead," is available separately from Archive or Amazon.com.)
Also new
HATFIELDS & MCCOYS Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton star in the History miniseries; $45 DVD/$55 Blu-ray, Sony.
TREASURE ISLAND Eddie Izzard's John Silver dominates the Syfy movie; $20 DVD/$30 Blu-ray, Vivendi.