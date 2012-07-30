EntertainmentTV

'Hatfields & McCoys,' 'Harry-O' and more on DVD

Bill Paxton portraying Randall McCoy in a scene from the...

Bill Paxton portraying Randall McCoy in a scene from the History network's miniseries "Hatfields & McCoys." Credit: AP

By DIANE WERTS. Special to Newsday

Harry-O: Season 1

Series David Janssen of "The Fugitive" returned a decade later in this beloved cult fave, playing a shot cop turned world-weary private eye, working from his beach house, taking the bus and confiding to us in finely jaded voice-over narration. Janssen's Harry Orwell debuted in 1974 a day before James Garner's "The Rockford Files," which echoes its crime-beat cynicism. Halfway though this season, "Harry O" changed its setting (from San Diego to Los Angeles), supporting cast (added: a pre-"Charlie's Angels" Farrah Fawcett) and even its tone, to a darker type of tube noir.

Extras First TV-movie pilot (of two), 1973's "Such Dust as Dreams Are Made On."

List price $50 for six discs, direct from warnerarchive.com. (Second pilot, "Smile, Jenny, You're Dead," is available separately from Archive or Amazon.com.)

Also new

HATFIELDS & MCCOYS Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton star in the History miniseries; $45 DVD/$55 Blu-ray, Sony.

TREASURE ISLAND Eddie Izzard's John Silver dominates the Syfy movie; $20 DVD/$30 Blu-ray, Vivendi.

SEE PHOTOSOur critic's top movies of all time countdown

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?